When Nana Patekar Fell For This Actress Who Played His On-screen Daughter

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and actress Manisha Koirala first met in 1996 during the shooting of the film Agni Sakshi. They were playing the lead roles in the movie and were already well-established actors. During the shooting, Manisha, 20 years younger than him, fell in love with Nana Patekar. Despite being married to Neelkanti, Nana, too, couldn’t resist Manisha’s charm and beauty.

Their on-screen chemistry continued in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Khamoshi: The Musical where Nana played her father’s role, and they found themselves falling for each other, as per reports. Manisha had just come out of a bad relationship with actor Vivek Mushran when she met Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar tied the knot with Neelkanti in 1978 when he was 27 years old. In an interview, he mentioned the beautiful bond he shared with his wife and the many memories they had together. However, over time, they grew apart as individuals and they decided to live separately.

Reports suggested that Nana Patekar became over-possessive about Manisha’s dressing style and revealing clothes, often suspecting her of having close relationships with other actors. He objected to her choice of dresses and allegedly tried to prevent her from doing intimate scenes with co-actors. These issues began to strain their relationship. Manisha also reportedly wanted to marry him, but Nana refused, citing his inability to divorce his wife and marry her, according to reports.

This situation left Manisha feeling insecure about her future with Nana. Later, it was reported that she caught him cheating with Ayesha Jhulka, which led her to cut off her connections with the actor. Nana, however, showed no remorse and reportedly continued to date Ayesha for some time.

The 72-year-old actor is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. He is also a filmmaker and writer, and some of his well-known movies include The Attacks of 26/11, Welcome, Apaharan, Shakthi: The Power and more. His upcoming projects include The Vaccine War, The Confession and Laal Batti.

On the other hand, Manisha Koirala has predominantly appeared in Hindi, South Indian and Bengali films. Some of her notable works include Saudagar, Dil Se, Akele Hum Akele Tum Gupt, Bombay, Mann and others. She has received several accolades and recognition for her brilliant performances. She got married to Nepali industrialist Samrat Dahal in 2010 but the marriage lasted only two years.