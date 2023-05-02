When Nandini Met Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Pic With Aishwarya From PS-2 Screening

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly attended the Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening over the weekend in Mumbai. There, she met the star cast of the film, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram. Elated with the meet-and-greet, Rupali shared a picture on Instagram and wrote about her experience in a heartwarming caption. Her post also featured Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, director Mani Ratnam, his wife Suhasini, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and producer Mahaveer Jain. The photo showed everyone smiling for the camera. The beauty queen was dressed in a black traditional outfit while Rupali was seen in a red suit.

Sharing the photos, Rupali Ganguly wrote: “A memorable night… PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir. It deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting! Vikram Sir exalted to meet you, Suhasini Hasan you make simplicity beautiful." She further went on to praise Aishwarya saying, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble! Thank you for all the love, Abhishek Bachchan, you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever. Aditi Rao Hydari, pleasure meeting you again. Mahaveer Jain and Neetu Mahaveer Jain, thank you Sir for having me there you bring goodness alive. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat."

The screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Sunday had several members of the movie’s cast and crew in attendance. The event was also graced by popular figures like Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Madhoo, Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Kartik Aaryan, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which hit theatres on April 28, is directed by Mani Ratnam. The first part was released in 2022. The narration for the movie is done by actor Kamal Haasan, and the music is composed by AR Rahman. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. It is a joint production of Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, and it was released in several languages including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

