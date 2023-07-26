When Narayana Murthy Criticised Kareena Kapoor And Sudha Murty Defended Her

Actors and actresses are subjected to both adulation and criticism and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has found a critique in Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The criticism is, however, not related to any of her films or performances but rather her unwillingness to interact with fans who come across her.

Kareena Kapoor was criticised by Narayana Murthy in an old video for allegedly ignoring her fans on a flight. At an interaction at IIT Kanpur earlier this year, Narayana Murthy expressed amazement that Kareena did not acknowledge fans who approached her. The actress was defended by his wife, author Sudha Murty, but the billionaire businessman did not seem persuaded.

Narayana Murthy said that on a flight returning from London, Kareena sat on the seat beside him. However, he was surprised by the fact that the actress did not even acknowledge fans who approached her while he himself stood up and talked with anyone who approached him for over half a minute. “This is all that they expect," he said.

When Sudha Murty was quick to defend Kareena saying that while an industrialist may have around 10,000 fans, an actress will have a million and she was probably tired. Narayana Murthy dismissed the notion saying that if one receives affection from someone, the least they can do is show it back in a however cryptic way they can. The video ends with him saying that these are just things to reduce one’s ego.

Narayana Murthy received considerable support for his statement, with many users in tandem with his statement. “That’s why Kareena will not be remembered after her glamour is gone," an Instagram user wrote. “On the other hand, even a century from now, people will still remember you."

One user even recounted his own bitter experience when he met the actress. The user said that he had simply said hello to Kareena Kapoor and she complained to the cabin crew that she was being harassed. “I have never seen anyone turn ugly that fast in my head," the user added.