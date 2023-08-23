When Nawazuddin Siddique Stole Sugarcanes From Trucks In His Village

In an industry dominated by the Kapoors and Khans, one actor who has broken free of the shackles of stereotyping and rose to the pinnacle of success in the last decade is Nawazuddin Siddique. No one would have thought that a junior artist who played blink-and-miss roles in films like Sarfarosh, Shool and Munnabhai MBBS would one day go on to walk the red carpet with esteemed film personalities all over the world and acquire a level of stardom that rivals other leading men. Nawazuddin was able to do exactly that, with his sheer talent, dedication and conviction.

Many of his interviews are clear indications of his humble origins as he has talked about his life before he became a star and how he would find respite in small mundane things. From flying kites in front of his village crush’s home with a love letter attached to it, to playing with marbles on the street, he has done it all, as revealed by him in interviews. What is most striking was that he used to also steal sugarcane from trucks that transported them through his village and eat them.

He had been employed as a chemist in Vadodara before the acting bug bit him and he decided to join the National School of Drama. While studying at the prestigious institute, he also worked as a security guard in Delhi to be able to afford the fees. Nawazuddin’s turning point in his career came with the 2012 film Kahaani where his portrayal of a strict and no-nonsense IB officer was highly appreciated and got him noticed by the industry. In the same year, he played an important supporting role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and played the lead in its sequel, released just 6 months later.

Nawazuddin will soon appear in the upcoming film Haddi, where he plays two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman demonstrating remarkable versatility. It is a revenge drama directed by debutante Akshat Ajay Sharma, and will soon start streaming on Zee5.