When Neetu Kapoor Faced Backlash for Cropping Ranbir Kapoor's Ex Katrina Kaif Out of Family Photo

Neetu Kapoor has been all over the news after sharing a cryptic post about marriage on her Instagram stories. The veteran actress has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for allegedly digging out the past. On Sunday, the veteran actress shared a post that did not go down well with Katrina Kaif fans. And today another old piece of news is going viral wherein she cropped Katrina Kaif, who was then dating Ranbir Kapoor, out of their family picture.

The news was shared on the Reddit portal. The picture is seven years old and was reportedly taken during Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Nitasha’s birthday celebration. Present at the party among others was Ranbir’s then-alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The veteran actress posted the same image on her Instagram but cropped Tiger Zinda Hai actress. When the portal shared the news, fans immediately started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Turns out Neetu was the real scissor all along.”

Coming to Neetu’s Sunday post, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress wrote, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.” Netizens flooded Twitter with tweets slamming Neetu Kapoor for her Instagram story. One of the tweets read, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years.” Another tweet read, “why is Neetu Kapoor suddenly dissing Katrina Kaif on her insta story when Kat has been minding her own business over all these years?

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film was loved by the masses. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

