When Neetu Kapoor Justified Husband Rishi Kapoor's 'Affairs': 'I've Caught Him... Hundreds of Times'

Neetu Kapoor was considered one of the top actress in Hindi cinema back in her time. With films like Amar Akbar Antony, Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Yaarana to her name, Neetu’s stardom was an all-time high during the mid-70s. However, the actress quit acting after getting married to late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi’s married life would often become a topic of discussion in media. In fact, Neetu Kapoor was said to have been well-aware of Rishi Kapoor’s “flings" at outdoor locations even after marriage.

An old paper cutting of Neetu Kapoor’s interview where she spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s alleged flings resurfaced earlier this year. In the interview, Neetu allegedly revealed that she caught her husband Rishi Kapoor “flirting on numerous occasions". She went on to disclose that she was usually the first person to learn about his affairs on outdoor shoots.

“I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it," she reportedly said in the interview, adding, “We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down."

Neetu Kapoor married the love of her life Rishi Kapoor on January 22, 1980. After that, she was last seen in the Shyam Ralhan directorial Ganga Meri Maa. They welcomed their first child, Riddhima Kapoor, in September 1980. While their son Ranbir Kapoor was born in September 1982. Neetu Kapoor made her onscreen comeback in 2009. Since then, the actress has done various movies like Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam, Special 26, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.