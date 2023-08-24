When Neetu Kapoor Opened Up About Her 'HORRIBLE' First Meeting With Rishi Kapoor: 'He Would Bully...'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. The actress worked with the late actor on several movies and eventually fell in love with him. They dated for three years and were engaged for a brief period before they tied the knot. While their love story is popular among fans, Neetu had once revealed that her first meeting with Rishi was ‘horrible.’ The actress recalled that Rishi was a ‘brat’ who would ‘bully’ everyone.

Speaking with Annu Kapoor on his radio show, Suhaana Safar, Neetu said, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him. After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple Kapadia got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me."

They went on to star in several films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhie. Neetu had a slew of films in the pipeline when she was dating Rishi Kapoor. On a dinner date, Rishi asked Neetu the reason behind signing so many movies and her plans to get married. When Neetu said that she didn’t have a boy to marry. “Rishiji asked, ‘You are signing so many movies, don’t you want to get married?’ He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wanted to get married. We were just dating. So I said, ‘There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishiji said, ‘So who am I?'" she recalled. Once they decided to marry, Rishi asked her to wrao her projects in-hand soon so that they could start a family soon.

“I returned the signing amounts of all the movies I had signed, and then gave notice to everyone asking them to finish all pending movies. I had worked so hard in that one year, you can’t even imagine. And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn’t that women couldn’t work after marriage but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life," she said.

Rishi and Neetu married in January 1980 and welcomed their daughter Riddhima Kapoor later that year. They then welcomed Ranbir Kapoor in 1982. Neetu made her acting comeback last year with Jugjugg Jeeyo.