When Nelson Dilipkumar Was Almost Written Off After Beast’s Failure

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, hit the theatres on August 10 and plunged straight into the hearts of the audience. Jailer raked in an impressive collection of Rs 52 crore (gross) on its opening day. Jailer has also given a much-needed respite to director Nelson who was reeling under the poor performance of Beast. He had last directed Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay but couldn’t perform as per the expectations at the box office. Nelson had taken a stroll back memory lane and remembered the criticism he had to endure after Beasts’ failure.

He recalled his struggle at the audio launch of Jailer. Nelson said that many people thought that he should no longer continue with filmmaking. Others wrote that his films were bound to fail. Nelson remained resilient despite these negative comments and decided to not be affected by others’ opinions. Rajinikanth also revealed in an interview that many people advised him to not work in a film directed by Nelson. Thalaivar, as he is popularly called, went on with his decision to act in the film and the result is a smashing comeback.

The fervour amongst Rajinikanth’s followers remains steadfast for Jailer and that was seen in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, there was some delay in the release of Jailer there. Fans didn’t mind these difficulties a bit and appreciated Jailer, especially expressing their adoration for filmmaker Nelson. The release of Jailer was met with grand celebrations, with fans leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

Enormous banners were put in support of the film that accentuated the excitement around its release. Jailer has also accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the film with the highest opening day collection of 2023. It also holds the distinction of achieving the highest opening day collection for any Tamil film in India this year.

The storyline of Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), whose son, an Assistant Commissioner of the police, goes missing while investigating the case of stolen temple idols. Believed to be dead, the film shows Muthuvel Pandian, as he takes on Varma (Vinayakan) the mastermind behind the crime.