When Nidhhi Agerwal Confessed She Wanted To Date These South Actors

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal’s personal life has made news often, with rumours of her dating various South and Bollywood stars. According to a report, Nidhhi was dating Kollywood actor Silambarasan aka Simbu, and they were supposedly in a live-in relationship. Rumours also suggested that the duo was planning to tie the knot sometime soon. Later, this news was denied by one of Nidhhi’s close acquaintances. A report quoted her friend as saying, “We do not know when and how it started but it is not right. Both of them have known each other since the shooting of the film Eeswaran. That’s it, nothing else.” During Nidhhi’s initial years in showbiz, she often gave candid interviews, where she shared interesting facts about her first love, first date and future groom. Nidhhi revealed that she aspires to marry a man who has six-pack abs. Apart from that, she also made a bold statement stating that she is ready to go on a date with Tollywood actors including Ram Pothineni and Akhil Akkineni.

Nidhhi’s dating life has seen various ups and downs. She was also linked up with actor Tiger Shroff. They have been presumably dating for a while, but then their relationship did not last for unknown reasons. In an earlier interview, Nidhhi told the media that the dating news was fake. “There is no truth to this. We have become really good friends, that is all. We get along really well. Tiger is my first friend in Mumbai. He has helped me a lot on the sets of our film and I will never forget that. I am lucky to meet a person like him who has helped me so much. I am very grateful to him."

Nidhhi Agerwal is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies. Nidhi started her career with the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2014. She made her entertainment industry debut with the Bollywood movie Munna Michael in 2017, starring opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also received Zee Cine Awards for Best Female Debut as well. She made her South cinema debut with the Telugu language movie Savyasachi, which was released in 2018. Her Tamil film journey started with her movie Eeswaran, which was released in 2021.