When Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Rejected By Makers Of Slumdog Millionaire

Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame with Luv Rajan’s Pyaar Ka Panchnama and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The actress has given several blockbuster films, including Dream Girl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and many others. But did you know that Nushrratt was supposed to do a Hollywood film as well? In 2019, the actress spilled the beans during a promotional event for her film Dream Girl, saying she auditioned for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Nushrratt was shortlisted for the role of Latika and the makers of the film liked her acting skills as well. The actress revealed that the makers made her sit and explained that she was too good-looking for the description of a slum-living girl and hence, they could not cast her for the role. Later, the character was essayed by Freida Pinto.

Recently, the actress was on a promotional spree for her last released film Chatrapathi and got candid about being rejected on the basis that she won’t look good on the poster. Speaking with The Indian Express, the actress affirmed that one can’t sell a film only through its poster value. “I have been told that aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge (You won’t look good on posters). Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value,” she said.

VV Vinayak’s directorial Chatrapathi hit the cinemas on May 12. The film is a remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 film of the same title featuring Prabhas. Nushrratt shared the screen space with Telugu star Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda in the lead. It also stars Sahil Vaid, Karan Singh Chhabra, and Rajendra Gupta in significant roles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in Chhorii 2. The makers have recently released the first look of the film, which also features Soha Ali Khan in a pivotal role.