When Pakistani Cricketer Mohsin Khan, Married To Reena Roy, Made His Bollywood Debut

The romance between actresses and cricketers has long been a defining aspect of both the sport and cinema. It started with Sharmila Tagore falling for the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and marrying him and continues to this day with couples like Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli and Sagarika Ghatke-Zaheer Khan. A few years ago, there were reports of Sushmita Sen dating former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and it surprised a lot of people. However, Sushmita Sen is not the only actress to have fallen for a Pakistani cricketer. In the 80s, Bollywood’s leading actress Reena Roy had not just been in love with but also married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan.

Reena Roy married Mohsin Khan in 1983 in Karachi. After about 6 years of marriage, Reena Roy returned to Mumbai with her husband Mohsin Khan and helped him pursue a career as an actor. Using her contacts in the film industry, Reena Roy got her husband a significant role in JP Dutta’s Batwara, which was released in 1989. The film had some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars like Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Asha Parekh, Poonam Dhillon and Dimple Kapadia.

Mohsin Khan was somewhat lost with so many stars around and the film did not do much to his career. He was then given a lead role in a film titled Gunehgar Kaun, which was produced by Reena Roy herself. The film went unnoticed. Mohsin Khan tasted some success with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 crime thriller Saathi, co-starring Aditya Pancholi and Varsha Usgaonkar. He appeared in just three or four more movies after that. He soon divorced Reena Roy in the late 90s and that put an end to his short-lived movie career.

Initially, he had custody of their daughter Sanam but lost her to Reena Roy when he remarried later. Mohsin Khan now lives in Karachi with his second wife. In an interview with Zee Sports, he said that he had no regrets either marrying Reena Roy or divorcing her.