When Piyush Mishra Was Mistaken For Zeeshan Ayyub's Father

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is currently enjoying the success of his series Scoop which has been streaming on Netflix since June 2. Besides this series, Zeeshan has received critical acclaim from all quarters for many of his projects including Raanjhanaa which was released in cinemas on June 21, 2013. He played the role of Kundan Shankar’s best friend Murari in this film directed by Aanand L Rai.

There is an interesting incident related to this film which Zeeshan revealed in an interview with The Lallantop. Zeeshan said that he was attending Raanjhanaa’s success party at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. He later received a call and attended it in a silent corner. According to The Article 15 actor, the caller at the other end introduced himself as Piyush Mishra. Then Piyush asked him whether they have met before.

Zeeshan tried to remind him that they have met a couple of times in the National School of Drama. Piyush then said, “Hata iss baat ko, yeh bata tu paida kaise ho gaya?" When Zeeshan tried to know the reason behind this question and language, Piyush revealed that people are misunderstanding him as his father. According to Piyush, people have even congratulated him on the success of Raanjhanaa.

Zeeshan was nominated for Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards under the best performance in a comic role category. He was also nominated for the Zee Cine Awards, IBN Live Movie Awards and Screen Awards.

As of now, Zeeshan is eagerly anticipating the release of his much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur which is expected to hit the big screens on December 1. It is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi and others comprise the star cast of this movie.

Besides Sam Bahadur, Zeeshan is also looking forward to playing more respectful roles from now. He expressed this opinion in a virtual interview with the PTI earlier.