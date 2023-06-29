When Pop Meets K-Pop: Jonas Brothers Release Concept Pics For TXT Collab

No one could have ever imagined that two of the most loved boybands in the world could come together like this. Hollywood’s pop band sensation Jonas Brothers and K-Pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are doing a collab. Turns out that the Hallyu wave is rubbing off on the Hollywood stars. It was already exciting enough that the collaboration song Do It Like That was coming out sooner than fans had anticipated. Now, the trio of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have released some concept photos for fans to relish. That’s right, they are doing it like K-pop artists. TXT fans MOAs and the Jonas Brothers’ fans can bond over these for sure. The snaps were shared on the Instagram and Twitter handles of the pop group.

Posted on Twitter, the snaps show the brothers standing close together. While Kevin and Joe are staring right into the camera, Nick is looking off into the distance. Even the colours of their outfits complement each other’s. What is more exciting is that this is not just a K-pop fan’s dream. The tweet itself describes the photo as a “Concept photo”. Don’t believe us? Check it out right here:

The Jonas Brothers also shared individual concept photos for all three brothers. You can find them right here:

Of course, TXT was not going to fall behind. They had the group’s concept photo as well. It was tweeted by the K-Pop stars’ entertainment agency BIGHIT MUSIC. The tweet read, “TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jonas Brothers - ‘Do It Like That’ - Concept Photo.”

This is the first collaboration between TXT and Jonas Brothers. Fans were over the moon when it was announced on the Pop band’s Instagram handle with a fun reel. Watching the two bands come together already has the excitement running high. Many had already expressed it as being like a dream come true to watch these two worlds collide. After all, The Jonas Brothers have been immensely popular ever since the 00s and TXT are the rising global stars. In case you are excited to hear what is in store, you don’t have to wait too long. Just make sure to mark your calendars for Do It Like That which will be released on July 7 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).