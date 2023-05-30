When Priyanka Chopra Shut Karan Johar Up In Front of Kareena: 'I Wasn't Invited To Your...'

Koffee With Karan will be back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8. Rumour mills are abuzz that Karan Johar is eager to kick off the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch.

As the excitement builds up, a clip from the Season 5 with Priyanka Chopra on the couch is going viral on the internet. Priyanka and Nick Jonas had a lavish wedding back in 2018, but they had a strict no-cellphone policy at the venue. During the conversation, Karan complimented Priyanka on her happiness during the wedding, to which she jokingly replied that hubby dearest Nick would tease her about showing her “30 teeth" in the wedding pictures. As the banter continued, Priyanka revealed that their wedding was a fun-filled affair with only intimate family members in attendance.

Karan, then, playfully took a dig at her, saying, “Yeah, you didn’t invite any of us." In response, a sassy Priyanka retorted, “Well, I wasn’t invited to a lot of your do’s either."

Karan went on to say, “Well, there is nothing large in my life that has happened for me to invite you. You were at my 40th, you’ll be at my 50th." He added that as and when he gets married, Priyanka would make it to the guest list.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that the eighth season of Koffee With Karan is expected to start streaming in late June. Insider sources have revealed to the publication that the show’s regular guests, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, will likely make an appearance in the upcoming season. Additionally, Karan Johar is reportedly eager to kick off the new season with Alia and Ranbir. The source suggests that Karan is particularly interested in having the couple on the first episode to delve into their married life and parenthood, knowing that viewers are curious to learn more about them.