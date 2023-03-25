Priyanka Chopra has spread her ‘desi’ energy both in Bollywood and Hollywood. From perfecting the role of an autistic woman in Barfi to packing some punches as an FBI agent in Quantico, PeeCee has proved her acting prowess by playing some brilliant characters. Priyanka’s first break in Bollywood came with her Miss World win in 2000. The 40-year-old made her debut with the action-thriller The Hero. She shared screen space with Sunny Deol in this Anil Sharma directorial. Priyanka, as a newcomer in the industry, was “shaking” upon meeting Sunny.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka opened up on her experience of getting starstruck on the sets of The Hero. Elaborating on this, she shared that she was just 17 or 18 years old when she starred in her first Bollywood movie. “And when I walked on the set with Sunny Deol I was shaking and I was like, I have seen this person in movies since I was growing up. It wasn’t my reality,” she had said.

Speaking about his family, Priyanka revealed that she was a small-town girl, belonging to Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). Her parents were doctors, and they shared the same interest in watching movies. Priyanka never in her wildest dreams thought of actually pursuing acting as her career, reports The Free Press Journal.

Priyanka, who made her Hollywood debut with the 2015 American thriller series Quantico, also got candid in sharing how she established her footing in the foreign industry. Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, was not a cakewalk, as disclosed by PeeCee herself. From performing in small roles to now featuring as the lead actress, Priyanka pointed out that initially, she used to work as a newcomer in Hollywood.

“I did small roles because it takes small roles to get big roles. Everyone feels that it is very easy, but it is not so,” she said. Priyanka, after marrying singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, is currently residing in Los Angeles. She welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas with her husband on January 15 last year through surrogacy.

Priyanka has a couple of Hollywood projects lined up in her pipeline. She will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy action web series Citadel. Created by Bryan Oh and Josh Appelbaum, she will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the series, scheduled to release on April 28.

Priyanka is also a part of director James C Strouse’s upcoming romantic-comedy Love Again, which will mark its premiere on the big screen on May 12.

