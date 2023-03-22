Alka Yagnik is a popular Indian playback singer, who predominantly works in Hindi cinema. She is one of the most successful playback singers in Bollywood. Yagnik has been acknowledged as the most streamed singer in the world by Guinness World Records. Today, let us know some interesting facts about her life. Alka Yagnik was born in Kolkata on March 20, 1966. Her mother was an Indian classical singer. In 1972, at the age of 6, Alka Yagnik started singing for Akashvani (AIR). Like her mother, Alka also had an inclination towards music and when she was 10, her mother brought her to Mumbai as a child singer.

Once her mother met Raj Kapoor through a film distributor. When Raj Kapoor heard Alka’s voice, he was surprised and very impressed with her singing. He immediately sent her to the noted music director duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal along with a letter. Kapoor was not the only one who recognised Alka Yagnik’s lovely voice and talent. Laxmikant was also impressed and gave her a chance to become a recording artist.

After this, Alka Yagnik gradually joined the world of singing and became a Bollywood singer. Over the years, her voice by singing superhit songs like Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Baazigar O Baazigar, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, Aye Mere Humsafar and many more. In 1980, Alka Yagnik first sang a song for the film Payal Ki Jhankaar. This was followed by another film Laawaris (in 1981) with the song Mere Angane Mein. However, Alka Yagnik got her big break with the song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab (in 1988).

Besides Hindi, she has lent her voice to many songs in other languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil and Telugu. Alka also sang many Pakistani songs too. In her career spanning over four decades, Alka Yagnik has recorded around 8,000 songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades including National Film Awards, Bengal Film Awards and many Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

Talking about her personal life, Alka had a love marriage with businessman Neeraj Kapoor in 1989 and has a daughter named Syesha Kapoor. According to the reports, the couple later started having differences. Alka Yagnik and her husband have been living separately for almost 27 years, but the relationship between the two still remains friendly and cordial, as per reports.

