When Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Met Nargis for 1st Time After Their Split, Told Her: 'My Husband Is...'

Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ relationship was widely reported in its time. The actor-filmmaker, who was already married to Krishna Raj Kapoor at the time, grew closer to Nargis on the sets of Andaz (1949) and went on to star in numerous films including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951). Their closeness had everything talking for years. However, it all came to an end when Nargis decided to marry Sunil Dutt in 1958. While Nargis never crossed paths with Raj following her wedding, she made an exception — Rishi Kapoor’s wedding.

Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor in January 1980 and Nargis was invited. The actress decided to attend the wedding with her husband Sunil Dutt and at the celebrations, met Krishna Raj Kapoor. Opening up about their meet in his memoir Khullam Khulla, Rishi revealed what his mother told Nargis when they met.

“My father did everything with great pomp and show and that included our wedding ceremonies. He flew in the maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from Pakistan for my sangeet. It was a typical Raj Kapoor event that started at 11.30 p.m. and continued till 6 a.m,” Rishi wrote, as he began speaking about his wedding.

“J.P. Chowksey later told me that something unexpected had happened on my wedding day too. Nargis-ji had not set foot in RK Studios after she completed Jagte Raho in 1956. However, that day, she came with Sunil Dutt to attend the ceremony. She was apparently very nervous about attending a Kapoor event after twenty-four years. My mother, sensing her hesitation, reportedly took her aside and said, ‘My husband is a handsome man. He is also a romantic. I can understand the attraction. I know what you are thinking, but please don’t beat yourself up over the past. You have come to my home on a happy occasion and we are here today as friends,’” he added.

Nargis had three children with Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Nargis was later diagnosed with cancer and died in 1981, shortly before Sanjay made his debut with Rocky.