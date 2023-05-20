When Raj Thackeray Wanted To Watch Kedar Shinde's Play From Backstage

The Marathi play Sahi Re Sahi is one of the most entertaining plays directed by Kedar Shinde. In one of the recent interviews, Kedar revealed an interesting anecdote about this play. He said that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s founder Raj Thackeray had once come to watch the play.

Kedar revealed that Thackeray told him he wanted to watch the play from backstage. The director, who was first confused, eventually agreed saying that he had no problem fulfilling this demand. But, Shinde told the politician that he will have to move a lot to watch the entry and exit of actors. Raj Thackeray agreed to it and watched the first half from the backstage.

The MNS founder had to walk a lot to watch the continuously changing exits and entry points of the actors. While Kedar was the director and remembered all the points perfectly, Raj was tired of moving around so much and refrained from watching the second half of the play from backstage. Raj Thackeray and Kedar are on friends which is why he visited the venue to watch the play.

Coming to Sahi Re Sahi’s plot, the play revolves around the life of Madan Sukhatme whose life takes a turn when he comes to know about his second wife’s affair. The lover of Sukhatme’s second wife turns out to be none other than his P.A. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of the play.

On the work front, Kedar recently dominated the headlines due to his latest box-office success Maharashtra Shaheer. This film is based on the life of Marathi language folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, popularly known as Shahir Sable. Ankush Chaudhari and Sana Kedar Shinde played the lead roles in this film. Ashvini Mahangade, Shubhangi Sadavarte, Nirmiti Sawant, and others also acted in this film. Mrumayee Deshpande, Dushyant Wagh, Deva, Atul Kale, and Amit Dolaawat have acted in Maharashtra Shaheer as well. Maharashtra Shaheer received applause from the audience for all aspects of this film. Kedar is the maternal grandson of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable.

Kedar is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Baipan Bhari Deva which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 30. The star cast includes Rohini Hattangadi, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone, and others.