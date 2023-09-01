When Rajesh Khanna Attributed His Stardom To This Bollywood Producer

Rajesh Khanna was one of the legendary and popular actors in the history of cinema. He was in the limelight for almost two decades. He is known for his notable performances in films like Anand, Bawarchi, Kudrat, and Daag: A Poem of Love. Do you know Rajesh Khanna used to consider film producer GP Sippy as his annadata (food provider)? Let us tell you why. As per reports, Rajesh Khanna had participated in a talent show organised by United Producers and Filmfare in 1965. Around 10,000 participants had taken part in the show. Only eight were selected for the final round, and Rajesh Khanna was one of them. Following this, Rajesh Khanna bagged two big banner films, Aakhri Khat and Raaz. He made his debut with the film Aakhri Khat (1966), directed by Chetan Anand and also starring Indrani Mukherjee and Master Bunny in the lead roles. His second released film Raaz (1967) was directed by Ravindra Dave and also starred Babita Kapoor. It was produced by GP Sippy, who had first seen the actor in the talent show. Rajesh Khanna considered GP Sippy his master, as he contributed to his fame by introducing him to the film industry. In an event, Rajesh Khanna once mentioned, “I consider GP Sippy my annadata because he introduced me through Raaz. If he had not been there, I might not have been at this stage.”

Rajesh Khanna was a part of more than 100 all-time blockbusters, among which 48 films are Platinum Jubilee hits, 27 are Golden Jubilee hits, and 26 are Silver Jubilee hits. He was known as Kaka, the First Indian Superstar and the Original King of Romance.

Aakhri Khat was a kind of experimental film in his career, as the story revolves mostly around a toddler who was wandering in the streets in search of his mother (Indrani Mukherjee). Rajesh Khanna gave a glimpse of his charm and acting in this film. His character in Raaz was completely different from his previous film. In Raaz, he portrayed a romantic hero and showcased his effortless acting.

On July 18, 2012, Rajesh Khanna passed away at the age of 69. He was suffering from several diseases. He had received several recognitions for his notable contribution to the film industry and was last seen in the film Riyasat, which was released after his death in 2014.