When Rajesh Khanna Felt Jealous of Amitabh Bachchan After Deewar: 'I Smiled Each Time He Slipped...'

Veteran and late actor Rajesh Khanna is no more with us but he is still remembered as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has given many hits including Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Aradhana, and others. His film Anand co starring Amitabh Bachchan was also considered as one of his best performances. However, today in an old interview, the late actor confessed that he felt jealous of Amitabh after Deewar was released.

Bollywood Presents reported Rajesh saying, “Salim-Javed and I had differences. They refused to give the script to Yash Chopra because they wanted only (Amitabh) Bachchan. So, although Yashji wanted me for Deewar, he had no choice. And, I guess overall, he must have felt that maybe Amitabh fitted the bill better. Later, I saw just two reels of Deevar and honestly, I said, `Wah kya baat hail (Wow)’ Honest to God. Talent was always there whether I worked with him in Anand or Namak Haram – I mean handi mein se agar chawal ka ek daana nikalo to pata lag jaata hai ki kya hai but talent needs the right break. After Deewar I always envied him. Only thing is, I smiled each time he slipped because he made the same mistakes that I once made."

Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to this and said that he is taking all this as compliments. To note, Deewar was released in 1975 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy and Parveen Babi.

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh were seen together in Anand and Namak Haraam. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Anand starred Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. Namak Haraam featured Rekha, Asrani, Raza Murad, AK Hangal, Simi Garewal and Om Shivpuri. The duo had guest appearances as themselves in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai. The film celebrated friendship and also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.