When Rajesh Khanna Gave 15 Consecutive Hits Between 1969 And 1971

The first superstar of Bollywood and one of the most popular actors to date Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. He has left behind an epic legacy of hit films and songs for fans. Remembered as Kaka by fans, he also has some unbeatable records to his credit. Rajesh Khanna has enjoyed a streak of 15 hit films from Aradhana in 1969 to Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971. He was also nominated for Filmfare Award for the film Aradhana. Kaka became the recipient of the Young Talent Award at the Giffoni Film Festival for Haathi Mere Saathi as well.

Other super-hit films of his career are Kati Patang (1971), Anand (1971) Namak Haraam (1973), Prem Nagar (1974), and others. Rajesh Khanna almost enjoyed a God-like status between these years. Other stars in Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have not been able to break this record.

Rajesh Khanna is also remembered for the successful pairing he formed with many renowned actresses like Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz and others. Among these actresses, his films with Mumtaz had a 100% success ratio. According to IMDb, Kaka has had 8 successive platinum jubilee blockbusters opposite Mumtaz. Their films Roti, Aaina, Apna Desh, Do Raaste, Sachaa Jhutha and Aap Ki Kasam were critically acclaimed.

He last played the role of Godfather Don Saheb in the film Riyasat which was a box-office disappointment. This film revolved around Sahab who has ruled for many years and has established his kingdom. He has truly been the Godfather for the people of the city but trouble ensues when he faces his adversaries in the kingdom. How Sahab protects his kingdom and defeats the enemies forms the premise of this story.

Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 after suffering from cancer. He is survived by wife and actress Dimple Kapadia. They tied the knot in 1973 and separated in 1984 but never formally divorced. They have two daughters – Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar and Rinkie is married to businessman Sameer Saran.