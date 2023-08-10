When Rajesh Khanna Said Amitabh Bachchan Would Do Anything For Money

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late actor known as the first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna, were iconic actors during the 90s. These legendary figures of Hindi cinema have contributed immensely to the world of film, garnering immense appreciation and adoration from the audience. Amitabh Bachchan continues to wield his acting prowess, maintaining his reign in the industry, while Rajesh Khanna bid farewell to the world in 2012.

Rajesh Khanna, an epitome of success and one of the greatest superstars in Indian cinema, held dominion over the industry through his solo lead roles, setting records with his distinct acting abilities. Between 1969 and 1971, a multitude of movies with ensemble casts emerged, but Rajesh Khanna’s star shone brightly as his individual performances wove magic on the silver screen. This achievement also earned him the distinction of being the highest-paid actor during the 1970s and 1980s. During the years when Rajesh Khanna was solidifying his stature, Amitabh entered the cinematic realm, eventually ascending to become the megastar of the era.

This superstar duo also collaborated on several popular movies like Namak Haraam, Anand and Naseeb but both have had some rifts as well. Reportedly, there was a time when there was a cold war between the two and they had many disputes with each other. The war of words among the superstars used to be the headlines every other day. One such incident was when Rajesh Khanna accused Amitabh Bachchan of doing anything for money. He made this comment when Big B wore a saree in his film Laawaris for the song Mere Angne Mein, playing a role of a woman.

The film turned out to be a super hit at the box office and was highly liked by the audience. Apart from the movie, the songs of the film were also hits as they were appreciated by his fans as well as the critics.

Yasser Usman, in his book Kuchh To Log Kahenge, a biographical work centred on Rajesh Khanna’s life, mentioned this story of him making fun of Amitabh Bachchan for wearing a saree, accusing him of doing anything in order to earn money, and also taunting him by saying that he would never compromise his dignity for money.