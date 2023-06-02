When Rajesh Khanna Spoke About Separation from Dimple Kapadia: 'Divorce Deti Nahi Hai...'

Rajesh Khanna, the late legendary actor, enjoyed an immense fan following, particularly among female admirers. His fans were left heartbroken when he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in 1973. The same year she made her debut with Bobby. Well, Dimple was merely 16 years old and Rajesh Khanna was double her age when they got married. However, their marriage proved to be short-lived, as they separated in 1982. Interestingly, despite their separation, the couple never officially divorced. Today, an old clip of the late actor has been doing rounds on the internet where he is talking about his separation and why Dimple never gave him a divorce.

In the video, a reporter is asking about his complicated marriage and if he would get back with his ex-wife? Rajesh Khanna, who is looking handsome in black colour formals, said, “Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, wo deti hee nahi hai. Yeh to woh jane kis liye nahi deti hai, pata nahi kis liye. Jab woh ayegi yahan Vancouver mein tab unse ye poochiyega. Woh apko sahi jawab degi. Main to itna hi keh sakta hoon ki nahi diya hai divorce, toh nahi diya. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat toh dilon ki hai.”

The video, shared by Bollywood Direct on Instagram, has been grabbing a lot of attention. Many fans have been expressing their view. One of the fans wrote. “One of my favorite super star kaka ji.” Another wrote, “Kaka…romantic aankhon aur magical smile se silver screen ko kiya roomani, aapsa na koi aaya, na aayega.”

Watch the video here:

Late actor Rajesh Khanna was known as the first superstar of Bollywood. He was one of the highest-paid actors. Khanna made his debut in 1966 Aakhri Khat which was India’s first official Academy Awards entry in 1967. Khanna died on 18 July 2012, after a period of illness.

On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. She is currently seen in a series titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.