When Rajinikanth Gave The Mahurat Claps For Chiranjeevi-starrer Raja Vikramarka

Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi are two of the biggest names from the South film fraternity. These two have joined forces for many films including the likes of Ranuva Veeran and Kaali. Aside from that, did you know that Rajinikanth was also a part of Megastar’s Raja Vikramarka? Yes, you heard it right! Rajinikanth was the one who gave the clap for the mahurat shot of the movie. The shooting of Rajinikanth’s Shanti Kranti was underway in the same location where the set of Raja Vikramarka was located. Thalaiva came as the chief guest on the set and gave the first clap.

Directed by Raviraja Pinisetty, the movie went on the floors in Bangalore on August 7, 1989. With Raadhika and Amala as part of the primary cast, the project has been inspired by the 1988 American film, Coming to America. Financed by Amarnath Reddy under the banner of Skandha Arts, Raja Vikramarka was released on 14 November 1990. Coming to the technical crew, the music for the drama was provided by the composer duo Raj and Koti. While Lok Singh looked after the camera work for the venture, the editing was performed by Vellaiswamy.

29 yrs for Megastar #Chiranjeevi's Musical Mass Entertainer #RajaVikramarka Dir by Raviraja Pinisetty (14/11/1990) Music by Raj-Kotiఎరారోయ్ సూర్యుణ్ణి జాబిల్లి..నాగినివో భోగినివో..ఆనాటినుండి..గగన కిరణ..https://t.co/WJ6HcqI6P3 pic.twitter.com/3tTVXripK7 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 14, 2019

The film revolves around Prince Raja Vikramarka (Chiranjeevi) who leaves his luxurious life to live independently and find the perfect suitor. And the, he ends up taking a job as a bodyguard for a wealthy lady whose life is constantly in danger.

Raja Vikramarka marks the fifth film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Raviraja Pinishetti after Jwala, Chakravarthy, Yamudiki Mogudu, and Pratibandh.

Recently, Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi Bhola Shankar were released within a one-day gap. While the former turned out to be a box-office blockbuster, the latter bombed at the ticket counters with negative reviews.

Thalaiva is currently occupied with Thalaivar 170. This yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors by the end of September and will most likely be released in 2024. It is believed that Rajinikanth will essay the role of a cop in the film. However, more details regarding the characters are being kept under the sheets for now.