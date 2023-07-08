When Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia Once Acted In B-Grade Movies

Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, was released on June 16. The Om Raut film has sparked controversies ever since its release, mainly because of its dialogues. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. A lot of people compared the film with the epic TV serial Ramayan created by Ramanand Sagar. The serial garnered immense respect. Two actors who became household names through this show were Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama, and Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed the character of Sita. Dipika is the only actress in the entertainment industry who has attained the status of a goddess, by acting in this serial. People used to wait outside her residence in order to get a glimpse of her. Today, we’ll delve into some lesser-known facts about her life.

Dipika was born in 1965 in Mumbai. She was always interested in modelling and acting. She was offered a role as a child actress in a serial, but her family turned it down, wanting her to complete her studies first without any interruption.

After completing her studies, she started her career in showbiz. Dipika made her debut in the industry with Rajshree Banner’s Sun Meri Laila in 1983. This movie did not prove to be a hit. After this, she acted in movies like Pathar, Bhagwan Dada Aur Ghar Sarkar. Even after all this, she could not succeed in her career.

Since all of her movies were getting flopped, it was getting hard for her to get work in Bollywood. She had to start working in horror and B-grade movies. She signed films like Cheekh and Raat Ke Andhere. Then Ramayan happened, and the rest is history.