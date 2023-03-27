Rani Mukerji is regarded as one of the best actresses of all time. In 1998, she captivated audiences with her performances in the films Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, establishing herself as one of the top stars of her generation. Rani has won numerous awards for her acting over the years. Her down-to-earth personality has won millions of hearts. Her fans were surprised when Rani’s name got embroiled in controversy long back. Rani’s reported disagreement with Jaya Bachchan is the one that made headlines. Yes, you read it right.

Rani Mukerji was in a rumoured relationship with actor Abhishek Bachchan. According to multiple media reports, Jaya was not happy with their relationship and didn’t want Rani to marry her son. She despised Rani for being too arrogant and loud and instructed her son to avoid her. According to reports, Abhishek obliged his mother’s demand and parted ways with Rani, before finally tying the knot with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Later, on the sets of Yash Raj Productions’ Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, a major cold war erupted between Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Rani played the role of Badki, the elder daughter of Savitri, played by Jaya. Konkona Sen Sharma played the younger daughter. Pradeep Sarkar directed the film, which was mostly shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

Rani, who was once close to the Bachchans, was not invited to her ex-boyfriend Abhishek’s wedding, which sparked a feud between her and Jaya. According to reports, a source close to Rani Mukerji revealed how Jaya would frequently tease and irritate the actress. The source stated, “Once in between shots, as Jaya and Konkona were sitting separately from Rani, the veteran actress looking and hinting at Rani, asked Konkona whether she would lend her infectious laughter to her for a day. To which, Konkona replied with a huge laugh. This pissed off Rani further. Since then, a lot of tension was felt on the sets whenever they were around."

According to reports, Rani Mukerji was also irritated with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan while filming. Because of Abhishek’s marriage and subsequent one-month honeymoon in Tahiti, the shooting was put on hold. Despite being the busiest actress then, Rani had to reschedule her shooting dates. A source close to Rani said, “Apparently, Rani was also miffed with Abhishek Bachchan as she had to reschedule her shooting dates because of his wedding followed by his month-long honeymoon to Tahiti. Some crucial scenes between her, Abhishek, and Jaya remained to be shot. Rani is amongst one of the busiest actresses in the industry today and wasting so many days is not beneficial for a professional actress like Rani."

Rani was most recently seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, which was released on March 17. The film was directed by Ashima Chibber and producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

