When Rani Mukerji Said She Is 'Not Friendly' With Preity Zinta: 'She Talks Too Much' | Throwback

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan, is known with catfight and confessions! Here’s looking back at one such catfight as we revisit Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s appearance on the show, where sparks flew and secrets were spilled! Back then, Rani’s equation with Preity Zinta was “not so friendly".

In this episode, Kareena spilled the beans on her romance with Shahid Kapoor! As the conversation unfolded, Rani spilled some truth too, revealing that she and Preity Zinta weren’t the best of friends off-screen, despite their on-screen collaborations in movies like Veer Zaara, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. When Karan Johar asked Rani about their equation, she straight-batted, “It was never a friendship, Karan, to be very honest. We shared a great working relationship. Me and Preity, we gel very well when we work together, especially when we did Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. That was the time when we both were starting off. Preity and Rani were always put together, I don’t know for what. We did that Piya Piya together.”

Rani added that the reason behind the perception of a close bond between Preity and her was because they had a similar appearance and body language, which translates well onscreen. “When journalists came on the sets, what they saw was that Preity and me were very comfortable on the sets with each other when we were working and I guess that was blown out of proportion in magazines. We tried to clear out to people that we are not really the best of friends and we don’t go out together but no one was buying that. But that is the fact,” she said.

After Karan played an AV with Preity Zinta’s opinion on the two of them, Rani took a dig at Preity and said, “I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That’s the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion about everything. I think she should cut that out.”