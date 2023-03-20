When Rani Mukerji Talked About Getting Exchanged With Another Baby of a Punjabi Family at Birth

Rani Mukerji is garnering praise for her recently released film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, in which she plays the role of a mother Debika Chatterjee, who fights the system after her kids are taken from her by child protective services in Norway. The actress has been promoting the film before its release, and during one of her old interviews, the actress revealed a fun anecdote. Did you know that Rani got exchanged with another baby from a Punjabi family at birth? Yes, you read that right!

In a throwback interview, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress shared the story of her birth. Sharing the story, Rani revealed that when she was born, she got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room. The Hello Brother actress added that her mother saw another baby and instantly realised that it wasn’t her baby. Her mother told the doctors that her daughter had brown eyes and asked them to go look for her daughter. She then got her from that Punjabi family.

Elaborating further, Rani added that the Punjabi family who had her was having a baby girl for the eighth time. The actress also revealed that still people in her family joke that she is actually a Punjabi and that they got her by mistake.

Rani is the daughter of film director-producer Ram Mukherjee and Krishna Mukherjee. She has an elder brother, Raja Mukherjee. She is currently married to Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra. The couple has a daughter named Adira.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on March 17, 2023. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023, but got postponed.

Talking about the film, before the movie’s release, Rani said, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film."

“I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, and director Ashima Chibber and I’m hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore," she further added.

On the work front Rani Mukerji was recently seen in the docu-series ‘The Romantics’ which is streaming on Netflix. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Saif All Khan.

