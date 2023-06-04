When Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty's Failed Engagement Left Her Mother 'Disturbed'

Not many might know but Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged to Kannada actor-producer Rakshit Shetty. The former couple worked together in Kirik Party (2016). Almost a year later, they announced their engagement on 3 July 2017. Rashmika and Rakshit hosted a massive engagement party with photos from their party making headlines at the time. However, the actors parted ways in September 2018.

While it was reported that they split due to compatible issues, Rashmika mother Suman Mandanna confessed the family was shaken by the turn of events. As reported by India Today and DNA India in 2018, Suman said, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first. Nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy."

The news of their split was first reported by Deccan Chronicle in 2018. A source told the publication at the time, “Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and wants to cement her place in both the industries."

Today, Rashmika is not dating anyone. Although rumours have been doing the rounds that she is dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actors have time and again clarified that they are just good friends.

While Rashmika has not commented about her relationship with Rakshit, last year she landed in controversy after she did not credit Rakshit and Rishab Shetty for her debut. The incident blew up with many slamming Rashmika for not giving credit where it is due and Rishab also took indirect jibes at her. However, she eventually clarified her stand and gave the Shetty duo the credit.

On the work front, Rashmika has a few projects in the making. These include Rainbow, in which she replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pushpa 2.