When Rekha Confessed To Salman Khan She Is Only 'Scared' of Big B: 'Pyaar Se Darr Nahi Lagta...'

Salman Khan began his film career with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, starring Rekha. Although Rekha and Salman were not cast as a couple in the film, Salman had allegedly nurtured a childhood dream of marrying Rekha! On an episode of Bigg Boss 8, Rekha shared an anecdote about how a young Salman would accompany her during her morning walks.

The veteran actress said, “I used to go on a walk in the morning and he used to be so little, must 6-7 years old, he used to cycle. I used to walk ahead and he used to follow me.” She continued. “Unko malum hee nahin tha ki uss waqt inko mujhse ishq ho gaya tha (He did not know at the time but he had fallen in love with me). It’s true because he went back and told his people in the house that I want to marry that girl when I grow up.”

Salman jokingly added, “Kaafi laga tha mujhe, shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui (I thought about it then, maybe that’s why I am not married)”. Rekha teased him and said, “Ab yeh boliye ki isliye maine shadi nahi ki (Now you should say, maybe that is why I did not get married)”.

During an episode aired around the release of Dabangg, the actors performed dance numbers from the film. Rekha playfully modified the dialogue “Thappad se darr nahi lagta" (Not afraid of slaps) by saying, “Pyaar se bhi darr nahi lagta" (Not afraid of love). However, she admitted being scared of two things: Big B and Bigg Boss.

In the late 1970s, rumours were rife that Rekha and Amitabh were a couple. While Amitabh maintained silence about it, Rekha addressed the rumours in interviews, without ever confirming the alleged affair.