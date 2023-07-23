When Rekha Got Annoyed On Being Asked About Vinod Mehra Marriage Rumours: 'It's Not Important...'

Bollywood actress Rekha was miffed when she was asked about the rumours that she got married to Vinod Mehra in an old interview. The actress worked with the yestereyear star in films such as Ghar, and Aurat Aurat Aurat, and was subjected to rumours that she got married to him in 1973. For years, Rekha chose to not delve into the reports. However, when she appeared on Simi Garewal’s show, she was asked about the rumoured marriage and Rekha was visibly irritated by the claims.

“In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra,” Simi asked when Rekha appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2004. “Excuse me? Excuse me?" a slightly miffed Rekha reacted. However, Simi continued to urge her for a reaction. “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Simi asked. Rekha denied the claims and refused to comment on it further.

“No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important,” she said, leaving Simi stunned. “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me,” Rekha added.

The Indian Express had previously reported that TV host Tabassum, who was close friends with Vinod Mehra, had confirmed that Rekha and Vinod were in love. However, she also denied reports claiming they were married. “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi (Vinod Mehra loved only Rekha, but ended up getting married thrice),” she said on her show, Tabassum Talkies.

Vinod and Rekha went on to marry different people. While Vinod married Meena Broca, the marriage ended when he fell in love with Bindiya Goswami. He went on to marry her but she left him after their relationship turned bitter. He then married Kiran. Meanwhile, Rekha married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990 but he died shortly after. She chose to remain unmarried since.