When Rekha Spoke About Remarriage After Mukesh Aggarwal's Death: 'Why Can't I Marry A Woman...'

Rekha’s personal life often becomes a subject of discussion on the internet. The iconic Bollywood actress has been grabbing headlines ever since false reports of her being in a ‘live-in’ relationship with her secretary, Farzana, surfaced on the internet. While Rekha never married anyone after the death of her businessman-husband Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, her private life would often be debated in media.

Rekha, who was also romantically linked to Amitabh Bachchan at one point, had tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in March 1990, but he tragically died by suicide seven months after their marriage. When Rekha had appeared on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2004, the actress had spilled the beans on her remarriage plans.

When Simi asked Rekha if she would marry again, the actress asked “You mean with a man?” To which, Simi said, “Well, not a woman obviously.” And Rekha retorted, “Why not?" She then further added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person.”

When Simi said that “if a woman is secure, man has given her the feeling of security,” Rekha interrupted her and replied, “Not necessarily, it has got nothing to do with a man. It has to do with the person she is.”

In the same episode, Rekha also addressed her wedding rumours with Vinod Mehra. “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra,” Simi asked Rekha. “Excuse me? Excuse me?" a slightly miffed Rekha reacted. However, Simi continued to urge her for a reaction. “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Simi asked.

“No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me? But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important,” Rekha said, leaving Simi stunned. “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me,” Rekha added.