When Rekha Warned Hrithik Roshan Before A Scene In Koi Mil Gaya And Slapped Him Hard

Koi Mil Gaya hit the theatres in 2003 and was director Rakesh Roshan’s first sci-fi movie. It starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead, who played the role of a special child. With his flawless acting, he gained immense popularity among kids as well as adults. But did you know the actor was slapped hard by his on-screen mother Rekha during the shoot?

In the movie Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan’s character, Rohit Mehra, is a special child who befriends an extra-terrestrial being, named Jadoo, who helps him and gives him special powers. Rekha plays the role of his mother, Sonia Mehra, who is a widow of a scientist who died in a car accident.

In one of the scenes, Rekha had given a warning to the Fiza actor and slapped him. If you have watched the movie, you would remember that Rohit was using his father’s computer, which ended up sending a signal to the aliens. Rekha’s character, Sonia, comes and slaps him in the scene. Before the scene was shot, the Silsila actress warned Hrithik that she would slap him hard to make the scene look real, so he should be prepared. But the actor brushed off her warning, thinking that she said it in jest and would not do so.

As the camera started rolling, Rekha came and slapped Hrithik hard on the cheek. He was completely stunned by the intensity of the slap and was also shocked. He realised that she was serious about the shot.

Talking of the movie, Koil Mil Gaya hit the theatres on August 9, 2003, and was a commercially successful movie. It was also a turning point in Hrithik Roshan’s career. It was made with a budget of around Rs 35 crore and it minted more than Rs 82 crore. The movie also starred Preity Zinta, Rakesh Roshan, Johnny Lever, Hansika Motwani and Rajat Bedi in key roles. The grand success of the movie paved the way for sequels like Krrish and Krrish 3, where the actor was seen portraying the role of a superhero.