When Rekha’s Sister Radha Turned Down A Role That Could Have Made Her A Star

Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha is widely known for her beauty, glamour and acting skills and has aged like fine wine. Her evergreen beauty can still give youngsters a run for her money. While Rekha’s personal life has been clouded by some controversy, many do not know that Rekha has six siblings. Many of them are her half-sisters and brother.

Rekha’s father Gemini Ganesan was a very popular Tamil star and he married thrice. He has four daughters from his first marriage, and two daughters, Rekha and Radha, from his second. Gemini Ganeshan had a daughter named Vijya Chamundeshwary and a son named Satish from his third marriage to Savitri.

Rekha’s sister Radha, with whom she shares both parents, was as pretty as Rekha and has done many modelling assignments in her heyday. She also appeared in some Tamil films, apart from appearing in photoshoots for some top glamour magazines. Radha was reportedly always more interested in modelling than acting and prioritised her modelling career over a career in films.

She turned down a film offer that would have properly made her a star overnight, putting her in the same league as her sister Rekha. We are talking about the film Bobby. Raj Kapoor, who was a friend of Gemini Ganesan, wanted to cast Radha as the female lead of the film. Gemini Ganesan had given his nod but it was Radha who declined the role. She was not interested in the film and thus the role landed in the hands of Dimple Kapadia, who shot to stardom along with Rishi Kapoor after the release of Bobby.

Radha got married in 1981 and bid farewell to the world of glamour, settling in the US. She is married to her childhood friend Usman Saeed.