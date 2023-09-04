When Rishi Kapoor Revealed Ranbir Kapoor Never Told Him About His Girlfriends: 'He's Wacky, Crazy...'

Today marks actor Rishi Kapoor’s 71st birth anniversary. His family and colleagues took to social media to remember him on this day. The actor breathed his last on 30 April, 2020 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia (blood cancer). Fondly remembered as “Chintu Ji”, Rishi Kapoor had made an huge contribution to the Bollywood film industry. From making his debut with Mera Naam Joker to his last film Sharma Ji Namkeer, Rishi Kapoor had won a million hearts with his stellar performance and charming personality.

During his appearance on Rendenzous With Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor had opened up on his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. When Simi, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in Karz, asked if his son has imbibed his wackiness from him, Rishi broke into laughter and said, “He’s crazy! He is the best! He is as wacky as I was," he said.

When asked if Ranbir confides in him, Rishi said, “He hasn’t even told me about his girlfriends!" On being asked what his kids thought of him as an actor, Rishi said, “I’m sure he is proud of his father but I don’t think he ever told me ‘You did good work’. I have not done great work, so they have not had anything to say."

Despite being a ‘strict father’, Rishi admitted to never imposing his opinions on Ranbir’s creative decisions and respecting his son’s career choices. In his book, the late actor revealed that he and his son, Ranbir, always maintained a father-son relationship, but he couldn’t help but regret that they never became true ‘friends.’ However, Rishi’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, shared a close bond with their son Ranbir.

“The distance that exists between us is similar to the one between my father and me. Ranbir and I see each other through this space but can’t feel each other. At least, I can’t. There are times when I feel I’ve missed out on being a friend to my son. I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be. In one of his interviews, Ranbir said, ‘My father is not a friend. He is a father. I can’t backslap him and joke around with him.’ He is a friend to Neetu but not to me, and that’s something I deeply regret,” an excerpt read.