When Rohit Roy Dialled Up Karan Johar Asking For Work

Rohit Roy, who was recently seen in the popular stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, started his career in the entertainment industry over two decades ago. He was first seen in the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan back in the 1990s, and since then, the actor has been part of many popular television shows and films. Although he was a popular face, the actor had to face his share of struggles. In a recent interview, Rohit shared about a time in his career when he went from shooting almost every day to just nine days a year. He also opened up about how he once called up filmmaker Karan Johar, asking for work.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit Roy was asked if there was a phase in his life where he had to resort to calling up directors or producers to seek work. The actor said that he recently called Karan Johar. Rohit said, “I have called people and said that I want to work with you. Recently, I called Karan Johar and said, that I have known you for such a long time, I am doing good work, you say that I am doing good work, so why are you not giving me work?"

Rohit Roy added that, with time, he had realised that every actor has their own set of struggles in the industry. He then joked, “Maybe after this interview, Karan will call me and say that I am a part of Rocky Aur Rani Part 2." When Siddharth asked if Ranveer would play his sidekick in the film, Rohit replied, “That will never happen. He will play my younger brother." Karan Johar has worked with Rohit Roy’s brother, Ronit Roy, in Student Of The Year.

Rohit Roy has been part of movies like Kaabil, Mumbai Saga, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among others. Apart from that, he was also part of daily soaps like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and KKusum. The actor participated in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi and went to Cape Town for the shoot. However, he had to quit the show due to an injury on set.