When Ronit Roy Came To Mumbai With A Bag Full Of Dreams And Rs 6 In His Pocket

Actor Ronit Roy has been a part of the Hindi Television and Film industry for almost three decades. He made his debut in Bollywood with Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. It was the small screen that catapulted him to fame and made him a household name. Ronit Roy’s character Mr Bajaj from Ektaa R Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay received immense love. It was this show that gave him stardom, but things did not come easy for this star. Ronit Roy in an earlier interview revealed about his struggles in the initial days, his films not working and the stardom he earned much later in his career. Reportedly, he came to Mumbai to become an actor with only Rs 6 in his pocket. He was friends with ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai and stayed with him for almost four years. He began to pursue a hotel management course, while he started looking for acting projects.

Ronit Roy started modelling, and he also used to wash dishes in a hotel and earned Rs 600. He sent the first salary to his mother. He gave an audition, after which Deepak Balraj Vij offered him the lead role for Jaan Tere Naam. The film’s script, cast and songs left a lasting impression in the minds of the audience and was a huge success at the box office, both critically and commercially. The success of the movie did not guarantee him a next film offer, for at least the next 4-5 years.

In the interview, Ronit revealed, “I had failed as an actor in films and didn’t get more work there, so I moved to TV. Fortunately, I found some good work on television.” He turned to the small screens; and after his character Mr Rishab Bajaj gained immense fame opposite Shweta Tiwari’s Prerna, luck turned in his favour. He also became a part of the cult soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani and later starred in Adaalat as KD Pathak.

After his rising fame on the small screen, he soon found his way back to the silver screen with exceptional scripts like Udaan, 2 States, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Munna Michael, Student of the Year and Ugly. Ronit Roy has also worked on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-led movie Liger. His recent movies were Shehzada, Gumraah and Bloody Daddy, all of which earned him positive reviews.

Ronit was married to Johana Mumtaz Khan, with whom he has a daughter named Ona.

Due to personal reasons, the couple separated. He later married Neelam Singh and has two kids, a daughter named Aador and a son named Agastya.