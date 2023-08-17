When Rs 20 Crore Bareilly Ki Barfi Did Wonders At Box Office And Award Shows

Bareilly Ki Barfi stands out as a shining example of a small-budget Bollywood movie that achieved remarkable success upon its release. Directed by the acclaimed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film featured a talented ensemble cast including Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Drawing inspiration from Nicolas Barreau’s novel Ingredients of Love, the film was shot over just two months amidst the lively streets of Bareilly. This romantic comedy captured the hearts of both movie critics and audiences, ultimately earning accolades and recognition.

The trio of Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana breathed life into the characters, leading to a highly entertaining and endearing cinematic experience. The film’s heartwarming narrative and well-portrayed roles left a lasting impact. For their outstanding contributions, Rajkumar Rao and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were honoured with Filmfare Awards, solidifying the movie’s place in Bollywood history.

Bareilly Ki Barfi was crafted with a modest budget of Rs 20 crore, yet it garnered an impressive box office collection of Rs 35 crore. Even today, the film remains a popular choice for those seeking a dose of lighthearted romance in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon’s performance drew praise from critics, elevating her to the ranks of the industry’s leading actresses.

Ayushmann Khurrana, already known for his success with low-budget films, continued his streak in the role of Chirag Dubey. His character orchestrates the captivating chaos that unfolds in the story. Meanwhile, National Award-winning actor Rajkumar Rao shone in the role of the innocent Pritam Vidrohi. His seamless transition between two contrasting demeanours became a standout feature of the film.

The storyline revolves around Bitty, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, a free-spirited young woman residing in Bareilly. Contrary to the typical small-town girl portrayal in Hindi cinema, Bitty lives life on her terms and resists the pressures of marriage. Her journey takes an intriguing turn when she stumbles upon a book that eerily reflects her life. This discovery sets her on a quest to find the elusive writer, thus introducing Pritam Vidrohi and Chirag Dubey into her life. The film masterfully weaves together the narratives of these three characters, punctuated by moments of crackling humour.