When Sachin Pilgaonkar Didn't Get Money For Sholay But...

The evergreen film Sholay has been enjoying a cult status in Hindi cinema even after almost 50 years since its release. Every character and dialogue in the film has become iconic and the film still enjoys great TRP ratings when telecast on television. Do you remember Sachin Pilgaonkar’s role in the film? He had a short yet important role as Ahmed, son of Rahim Chacha, the Imam of the village, played by AK Hangal.

Ahmed’s character is shown as a young and happy-go-lucky youngster who is ruthlessly killed by Gabbar Singh and fuels Jai and Veeru’s anger towards the villain, which helps in moving the narrative forward. Sachin was well appreciated for his short role and yet he did not receive a monetary remuneration for his role. The actor, however, was paid in kind though and it was a beautiful gift from the makers of Sholay.

In various interviews, Sachin has revealed that he got a brand new fridge as remuneration for Sholay instead of money. This is the 1970s we are talking about and owning a fridge at that time was a big thing. Almost all households have fridges now but back then, it was a luxury item. Sachin has called the fridge one of his most prized possessions which he has preserved even to date.

Although primarily working in the Marathi industry, Sachin has also appeared in other Hindi films apart from Sholay. Another one of his most memorable performances includes Sunny, one of Amitabh’s six brothers in yet another cult film Satte Pe Satta.

Apart from working in films, Sachin has also worked in TV serials. In 2006, he acted in the television serial Tu Tota Main Maina. He made his directorial debut with the film Mai Baap (1982), produced by his father. He has since then directed more than 20 films in his entire career.