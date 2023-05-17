When Sai Pallavi Fell In Love For The First Time

Sai Pallavi is considered one of the most popular young actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her on-screen presence, bubbly personality, and exceptional acting skills have made her fans fall in love with the actress. Now, a video is going viral on social media where the famous actress talks about her first love during an interview.

While promoting the film Virata Parvan, Sai Pallavi revealed that she once liked a guy who studied with her in 7th grade. She said that she was immensely attracted to him and even fell in love with him. Unable to confess her feelings in person, the actress said that she wrote a letter explaining her love for him. But she didn’t dare to give it to him in person and decided to put it in a notebook. However, the letter was discovered by her mother, and she punished her when she found it. She also added that this was the first and last time her mother raised hands on her.

It was also found that the actress is very close to her family, and reportedly, she takes her sister to all her shoots.

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, which was the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time. Her performance received critical praise and was even loved by the audience. Since then, she has established herself in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema with acclaimed performances in films like Kali, Fidaa, Middle-Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gargi.

She was last seen in Gargi. The film was directed by Gautham Ramachandran and starred Sai Pallavi as the lead. The film received a great response from the critics and was declared a hit.

The Fidaa actress will next be seen in an untitled film alongside Sivakarthikeyan. It was also reported that the actress will be seen making an important cameo in the second part of Allu Arjun’s hit film, Pushpa: The Rule.