CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » When Saif Ali Khan Was Fired From His Debut Film Because Of This Reason
1-MIN READ

When Saif Ali Khan Was Fired From His Debut Film Because Of This Reason

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 17:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan was replaced in Bekhudi

Saif Ali Khan was replaced in Bekhudi

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush co starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Saif Ali Khan has come a long way in his career, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Indian film industry. He has repeatedly proved his mettle as an actor, with his impeccable acting skills and effortless charm. He made his debut in Parampara, released in 1993 but do you know this was not supposed to be his first film? He was fired from his debut film Bekhudi. The actor opened up about the same in an old interview.

The video was shared by Wild Films India. In the clip, Saif is heard talking about his struggles in Mumbai. “Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki you leave your girlfriend or you do the film. It was a moral choice,” he said.

Reportedly, Saif after completing the film’s first shooting schedule was replaced by debutant Kamal Sadanah.

To note, the actor has appeared in numerous successful films, both critically and commercially. He has starred in films of various genres, ranging from romantic comedies like “Hum Tum" (2004) and “Salaam Namaste" (2005) to period dramas like “Omkara" (2006) and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" (2020).

Apart from his acting skills, Saif Ali Khan is also known for his sense of style and fashion. He has often been referred to as a trendsetter in the industry and has won several awards for his style and fashion sense.

In recent years, Saif Ali Khan has also made his mark in the digital space, starring in popular web series like “Sacred Games" and “Tandav." He has received praise for his performances in both these series.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Tags:
  1. Bekhudi
  2. bollywood
  3. Parampara
  4. Saif ali khan
first published:May 07, 2023, 17:28 IST
last updated:May 07, 2023, 17:28 IST