When Salman Khan Asked Bhansali to Stop 'Yelling' On Set: 'What Is This Throwing Things?'

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have given some iconic hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Khamoshi. Their music is still considered among the favourites. However, during one of his conversations with director Sooraj Barjatya, the actor shared how he has once asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to spend some time with Barjatya and learn patience. The video has been trending on social media.

In the video, Salman and Sooraj Barjatya are seen sitting and talking about they understand each other. Salman is seen praising Uunchai director and he is also talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor said, “And the best quality ever that he has as a director which every director should have is his temperament. The way he is on the set. I worked with other directors also. And I also named a director and I have also given that director his example. One day I saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali yelling, apparently he does that quite a lot. I tell him you should go out and hang out with Sooraj for a bit yaar. Just go and see how Sooraj Barjatya directs. What is this throwing things, stuffs like that. Toh he was like yeah yeah I just went losing it.”

Watch the video here:

Sanjay and Salman worked together in Saawariya which is also the debut film of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Rani Mukerji was also seen in the film.

Recently, during a recent interview, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared an interesting tidbit about the iconic song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During her guest appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, she revealed that due to Salman Khan’s limited availability on set, most of the scenes in the song were actually performed by his look-alike! Salman played a cameo, Aman, in the film.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He was last seen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.