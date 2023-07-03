When Salman Khan Got Into 'Fist Fight', Angry Shah Rukh Khan Chased Journalist on Karan Arjun Sets

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond goes beyond work. The actors have often shown each other support, in the best and the worst times. This bond stemmed in the 1990s and grew stronger over the years. Although many are aware of the recent tales of their friendship, not many might know that Salman and Shah Rukh once took on a journalist on the sets of Karan Arjun.

A video from Aditya Chopra’s book reading event has now surfaced online revealing that Shah Rukh and Salman lost their cool on the sets of Karan Johar. In the video, Kajol was seen narrating an incident from the sets while SRK confirmed the details of the incident.

“A few minutes later a leading photographer arrived fuming and screaming, ‘Where is Salman?’ As he passes us, he went ahead and bumped straight into Salman Khan who was coming from the opposite direction. Both were absolutely livid at each other and soon, a fist fight breaks out between them! ‘A regular fist fight.’ Shah Rukh Khan then arrives and, separates the two and took Salman aside to cool him down,” Kajol read.

“Karan Johar and I are flabbergasted. I thought it was wise that we slip away quickly and sit in the studio garden. A few minutes later what do we see, Shah Rukh Khan, running at top speed along the driveway heading outside the studio gates with all his bodyguards printing after him He is chasing a journalist whom is obviously angry,” she continued. Kajol then turned towards Shah Rukh and asked, “You did this?” Shah Rukh gestured a yes.

The incident reportedly took place the same day that Aditya went on the sets of the film to offer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.