When Salman Khan Kissed Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani On Her Forehead At His Birthday Bash | Throwback

Last year, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai. The creme de la creme of Bollywood attended the lavish party. Instead of his usual farmhouse celebration in Panvel, Salman chose to make his close set of friends feel special this time. Good friend and actor-model Sangeeta Bijlani was also present at the do.

A video that went viral on social media captured a heartwarming moment from when the party wrapped up and Salman came outside the house to bid Sangeeta goodbye. In the clip, he can be seen plating a kiss on her forehead. As she made her way into her car, Salman personally opened the car door for her, even intervening when his bodyguard Shera attempted to do so! When the video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, one user, taking to the comments, wrote, “Pehla pyar toh akhir pehla he hota hai…" while another user wrote, “I admire how he remains loyal and shows respect to everyone who has been a part of his life."

The former Miss India winner, Sangeeta, was in a relationship with Salman. The couple even decided to get hitched, with their wedding date being fixed as May 27, 1994. Salman and Sangeeta’s wedding card invitations were also printed. But trouble brewed in their paradise after Sangeeta caught Salman cheating on her with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali.The actress called off their wedding a month prior.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan had opened up on almost marrying Sangeeta Bijlani. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives),” he said.