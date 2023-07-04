When Salman Khan Stormed Off Inshallah Set After MAJOR Showdown With Bhansali

Salman Khan is making the headlines for reaching out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali months after his showdown with the filmmaker over Inshallah. It is reported that the actor, following the failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has allegedly put aside the fight and reached out to Bhansali as he is interested in exploring Inshallah with the filmmaker. While it comes as a good sign for fans of the duo, not many might know that an angry Salman walked out of the film.

Speaking exclusively with News18 earlier this year, production designer and celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak revealed that the pre-production work was done and Alia Bhatt, who was co-starring Salman in the film. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location," he told us.

Rupin added Bhansali had a grand vision for Inshallah. He pictured ‘a modern film’ with ‘a modern approach’. “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off. We were supposed to finish the film a year later. But I leave it to my fate. I left the project with a happy memory because I learnt so much from it,” he added.

If Bhansali and Salman do end up reuniting for Inshallah, they will come together for the first time after Saawariya, which released in 2007. Although it starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, Salman played a pivotal part.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy with his web series Heeramandi whereas Salman has Tiger 3 and rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan film in the pipeline.