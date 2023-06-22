When Salman Khan Walked The Ramp With Katrina, Kareena, Sushmita, Priyanka and Other Bollywood Divas

Bollywood icons often walk the ramp together but once Salman Khan caught everyone’s attention when he joined eight divas for a ramp walk. Yes, you read it right. An old video of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has surfaced online in which he can be seen making a stylish appearance at a fashion show with top Bollywood actresses.

Salman Khan was joined by Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Karisma Kapoor. Even though the video looks quite old, exact details regarding when and where it was shot are not known. Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the old video surfaced online, several social media users reacted to it. While one of the users wrote, ‘Bhai ka jalwa’, another user called him ‘most handsome hunk’. One of the users appreciated Sushmita Sen and wrote, “She’s a queen in her own kingdom".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Next, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon. “There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon," a source cited by E-Times claimed.