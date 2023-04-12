When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spoke About Her Fights With Naga Chaitanya: 'No Matter How...'

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 2018 was a rosy year. The actress who tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya the year before starred in the blockbuster film Rangasthalam. With the release of Mahanati on the horizon, the actress had then opened up about a heartwarming detail of her married life.

During an interview with a website, Samantha had revealed that Naga has had a positive impact on her anger management skills. She shared, “No matter how big our fight is, we casually sit next to each other and talk it out. People who would see us would not even realise that we are having a fight. It would just seem like just another conversation we have. And our decibel levels never increase beyond a limit."

Back in the day, during an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Samantha had also spoken highly of Naga, describing him as an incredibly compassionate and empathetic husband. She went on to share that when they’re at home, they prefer to steer clear of any discussion related to their work in the film industry, opting instead to focus on more topics like dinner and unwinding after a long day, just like any other typical household.

Once upon a time, before #ChaySam was a thing, Samantha and Naga had an electrifying on-screen chemistry that made fans wonder if they had a real-life spark too. The rumours were fuelled more after they starred in Autonagar Surya and Manam in 2014. Naga finally popped the question during a romantic beach getaway, and Samantha happily said yes. They duo engaged in 2017 and celebrated their fairy-tale wedding over two days in Goa, complete with Hindu and Christian customs. Samantha broke the internet by changing her Insta handle to ‘Samantha Akkineni’ just hours after the wedding. However, in July 2021, she removed Akkineni and changed her name to just ‘S’, causing rumour mills speculation a divorce on the horizon. The couple is keeping tight-lipped about it but just four days before their fourth wedding anniversary, Samantha took to her social media page to announce that her marriage with Naga Chaitanya had come to an end.

