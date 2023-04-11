When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Bitten By Rabbit; 5 Anecdotes From Shaakuntalam Sets

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got us hooked with her sensational dance moves to the Oo Antava song from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from her charming on-screen personality, the Tollywood diva has also impressed fans by wearing her heart on her sleeve. The 35-year-old was also candid in sharing about her former relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya, quite unabashedly. Samantha is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the film’s release on April 14, the tinsel town star dished out five unique facts about the Gunasekhar directorial.

Divulging the details of Shaakuntalam through an Instagram reel, Samantha revealed that she was allergic to flowers. The film’s poster where the actress was draped in a white saree, adorned with floral ornaments, might have made us gush at her medieval look. But, it seems like the experience was not so pleasant for Samantha. Recounting her shooting days, Samantha disclosed that while she did not have any complaints about wearing the flower ornaments, after removing them at the end of her shoot, she used to find flower imprints all over her arms.

“I sort of had a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it,” said Samantha. Although the tattooed imprints went away on their own, initially she had to cover them up with makeup.

Spilling the beans on her attire for a special song sequence in Shaakuntalam, Samantha said that she wore a 30 kg lehenga, designed especially by Neeta Lulla. The actress recalled that the “beautiful” lehenga was so heavy that while performing the still-secret dance number, the weight of the costume made her move away from the centre frame.

Shaakuntalam will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Speaking on her dubbing experience, Samantha lauded other celebrities who conduct the dubbing works with ease, because to her it was a “tough” job. “I was delivering dialogues in my sleep. I hope I have done justice to the job,” said the Tollywood beauty.

Sharing another hilarious anecdote, Samantha revealed that while shooting for Shaakuntalam, she was bitten by a rabbit. The incident convinced her that rabbits were not as adorable as people make of them. As for the final cue, Samantha admitted that the long, lustrous hair sported by her in the poster and trailer of Shaakuntalam was not real.

Produced by Neelima Guna under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks, Shaakuntalam will tell the tale of love between Shaakuntalam and King Dushyant. The mythological romance drama, headlined by Samantha and Dev Mohan, is based on a play by Kalidasa.

