When Sanjay Dutt Advised Aishwarya Rai To Stay Away From Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an epitome of beauty and talent, has always captivated the movie industry. Her mesmerising charm even caught the attention of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

In 1993, Aishwarya and Sanjay crossed paths during a magazine photo shoot.

Sanjay recognised Aishwarya from a Pepsi advertisement he had seen, but she was not familiar to him before their shoot. In one of his interviews with Cine Blitz, Sanjay mentioned that his sisters had also met Aishwarya and were enamoured by her.

During the interview, when asked about his first reaction upon seeing Aishwarya, Sanjay replied, “Who is that beautiful woman?" He went on to advise her to continue with her modelling career and stay away from the film industry. Sanjay’s reasoning was that the glamour industry tends to bring about changes in a person, taking away their innocence and requiring them to mature quickly.

Sanjay emphasised the challenging nature of the movie business, highlighting the intense competition and the tendency for actors to pull each other down in their quest for success. He cautioned that maintaining a professional attitude is crucial, as the industry can be devoid of genuine feelings. He candidly shared that in times of success, everyone supports you, but when you face setbacks, you may find yourself alone.

Despite receiving movie offers at the time, Aishwarya initially turned them down. She even declined the opportunity to debut with Raja Hindustani. However, in 1997, she eventually made her Bollywood debut in “Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" alongside Bobby Deol.