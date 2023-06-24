When Sanjay Khan Wanted To Make a Live-action Adaptation Of Ramayana

More than three decades after Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan glued viewers to their television sets, the epic saga is back again in the form of Om Raut’s Adipurush. But, this time the adaptation has been received with way less admiration than Ramanand Sagar’s take. Adipurush has been receiving negative reviews and its grip on the box office has been waning as well. The film has, however, brought the topic of live-action adaptations of Ramayan into context. And if we are to talk about it, not many know that about 15 years ago, a movie on Lord Rama was announced with much gusto by Sanjay Khan.

Yes, a movie titled The Legend of Ram had been announced by Sanjay Khan back in 2008. And none other than his own then-son-in-law Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play the lead role of Lord Rama. Other cast members who were finalized were Sanjay Khan’s son Zayed Khan as Laxman and Amitabh Bachchan as Dashrath.

In a 2008 interview, Zayed Khan said, “Yes, my father is indeed making the Ramayana. It’s called The Legend of Rama. He has been planning this film for the last three years and looking for the perfect man to play Ram. And who but Hrithik could be the perfect choice for the role?”

Farrukh Dhondy, a UK-based author, was scripting the film. But the film ultimately never took off. The reason for the shelving of the film has never been stated. Sanjay Khan previously had some experience working on period dramas as he had made The Sword of Tipu Sultan in the late 80s.

Recently, there were reports that Nitesh Tiwari is making his rendition of Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was offered the role of Ravan which he has declined. Reportedly Kannada star Yash has also been approached for the role but he has not given his nod to the project yet.